Kerala earns Rs 2,064 crore GST in May, up 80% from last year

The figures of May are calculated based on the tax levied for goods and services exchanged during April.

Published: 02nd June 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

GST

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala earned Rs 2,064 crore as state GST in May. The earnings are 80% more than Rs 1,147 crore the state earned in May 2021. The nationwide collection for May also showed an increase of 44% compared to same period last year. 

The figures of May are calculated based on the tax levied for goods and services exchanged during April. The figures of the national and state level are lower compared to April figures as in April the figures are calculated based on the trade that happened in March, the last month of the financial year. 

In April, Kerala earned Rs 2,689 as state GST, an increase of only 9 per cent compared to April, last year. Nationally, April recorded the highest GST collection by clocking Rs 1.68 lakh crore. The collection for May is Rs 1.41 lakh crore. This includes CGST of Rs 25,036 crore, state GST of Rs 32,001 crore, IGST of Rs 73,345 crore (including Rs 37,469 crore collected on import of goods) and cess of Rs 10,502 crore (including Rs 931 crore collected on import of goods). 

This is the fourth time that the monthly GST collection crossed Rs 1.4 lakh crore mark since inception of GST and third month at a stretch since March 2022.

