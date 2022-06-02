STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Night inquests in case of unnatural deaths get nod, should be done in four hours: DGP

In a landmark move, the government has decided to allow the police to conduct night-time inquest of bodies in cases of unnatural deaths.

Published: 02nd June 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a landmark move, the government has decided to allow the police to conduct night-time inquest of bodies in cases of unnatural deaths. In an order on Wednesday, state police chief Anil Kant told SHOs to complete such inquests within four hours.The move is being viewed as the first step towards the likely introduction of night-time autopsy in five medical colleges and Kasaragod General Hospital. While some hailed it, forensic surgeons expressed reservations.

Though the state decided to start night-time autopsy in 2015, the move was challenged in the High Court. Last year, the court directed the government to take steps to introduce night-time autopsy, saying decent and timely burial was a constitutional right.

Asking SHOs to conduct night inquests, Kant’s order said: “In unnatural deaths, inquests should be held within four hours and the bodies shifted to hospital for autopsy. In cases where detailed inquest is required, it should be recorded separately.” It added, “No undue delay or hassle should be made in sending the body for autopsy.” District police chiefs have been tasked with arranging infrastructure such as lighting for conducting the inquest.

‘Crucial evidence likely to be missed’

Welcoming the move, former Kerala DGP A Hemachandran said the change was long overdue as the practice of relatives waiting with the bodies an entire night was inhuman and archaic. “With sufficient lighting and by following protocols, night-time inquest can be done,” he said. Rights activists too felt the move would alleviate the sufferings and agony of bereaved families. However, they said the decision should be implemented wisely. 

“If bodies have to be moved to a faraway place or require speedy burial, there is nothing wrong in conducting inquest and autopsy at night. However, higher officials should ensure the provision is not misused to destroy evidence,” said activist Jomon Puthenpurackal. However, a section of forensic surgeons expressed reservations over the decision’s feasibility. 

“When an inquest is conducted at night, chances are high for the police to miss crucial pieces of evidence. Since the light is low at night, minor bruises or marks on the body may go unnoticed, which, in some cases, may even affect the outcome of the trial,” said a forensic surgeon with the police on the condition of anonymity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
unnatural deaths
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp