Night inquests in case of unnatural deaths get nod, should be done in four hours: DGP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a landmark move, the government has decided to allow the police to conduct night-time inquest of bodies in cases of unnatural deaths. In an order on Wednesday, state police chief Anil Kant told SHOs to complete such inquests within four hours.The move is being viewed as the first step towards the likely introduction of night-time autopsy in five medical colleges and Kasaragod General Hospital. While some hailed it, forensic surgeons expressed reservations.

Though the state decided to start night-time autopsy in 2015, the move was challenged in the High Court. Last year, the court directed the government to take steps to introduce night-time autopsy, saying decent and timely burial was a constitutional right.

Asking SHOs to conduct night inquests, Kant’s order said: “In unnatural deaths, inquests should be held within four hours and the bodies shifted to hospital for autopsy. In cases where detailed inquest is required, it should be recorded separately.” It added, “No undue delay or hassle should be made in sending the body for autopsy.” District police chiefs have been tasked with arranging infrastructure such as lighting for conducting the inquest.

‘Crucial evidence likely to be missed’

Welcoming the move, former Kerala DGP A Hemachandran said the change was long overdue as the practice of relatives waiting with the bodies an entire night was inhuman and archaic. “With sufficient lighting and by following protocols, night-time inquest can be done,” he said. Rights activists too felt the move would alleviate the sufferings and agony of bereaved families. However, they said the decision should be implemented wisely.

“If bodies have to be moved to a faraway place or require speedy burial, there is nothing wrong in conducting inquest and autopsy at night. However, higher officials should ensure the provision is not misused to destroy evidence,” said activist Jomon Puthenpurackal. However, a section of forensic surgeons expressed reservations over the decision’s feasibility.

“When an inquest is conducted at night, chances are high for the police to miss crucial pieces of evidence. Since the light is low at night, minor bruises or marks on the body may go unnoticed, which, in some cases, may even affect the outcome of the trial,” said a forensic surgeon with the police on the condition of anonymity.