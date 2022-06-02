She went missing from ayurveda centre: Latvian’s sister as trial starts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The trial in the rape-murder case of a Latvian woman near Kovalam in 2018 began at the Additional District and Sessions Court here on Wednesday. The statement of the victim’s sister and prosecution witness, who had accompanied her sister on the ill-fated trip, was recorded on the opening day. She testified before the court that her sister went missing from an ayurveda centre near Pothencode on March 14, 2018. The victim had skipped the morning yoga session citing headache and was later found to be missing.

Later, the police found her decomposed body from a mangrove at Vazhamuttom. The woman said that she had identified her sister’s body from the tattoo marks, hair colour and the dress she was wearing. The body was spotted with a jacket on, which did not belong to the deceased.

The woman pointed out that her sister, who was in the habit of wearing undergarments even while retiring to bed, did not have one on when the body was found. Meanwhile, prosecution witness Pradeep, who was listed for examination, failed to turn up. This did not go down well with the court and it directed the prosecution to arrest and bring the witness if he continues to evade the proceedings. The prosecution case is that the 33-year-old woman was raped and murdered by two local residents and drug peddlers Udayan and Umesh.

The police chargesheet said that the duo befriended the victim and lured her to deserted spot by offering her ganja. She was raped and later murdered and the body was dumped among bushes.The accused were chargesheeted in 2019, but the trial did not start. Following this, the sister approached the High Court, which directed the trial court to fast-track the proceedings. The trial will conclude on June 21.