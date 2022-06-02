STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

She went missing from ayurveda centre: Latvian’s sister as trial starts

The trial in the rape-murder case of a Latvian woman near Kovalam in 2018 began at the Additional District and Sessions Court here on Wednesday.

Published: 02nd June 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Latvian national Liga Skromane (right) with her sister Ilze | File photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The trial in the rape-murder case of a Latvian woman near Kovalam in 2018 began at the Additional District and Sessions Court here on Wednesday. The statement of the victim’s sister and prosecution witness, who  had accompanied her sister on the ill-fated trip, was recorded on the opening day.  She testified before the court that her sister went missing from an ayurveda centre near Pothencode on March 14, 2018. The victim had skipped the morning yoga session citing headache and was later found to be missing.

Later, the police found her decomposed body from a mangrove at Vazhamuttom. The woman said that she had identified her sister’s body from the tattoo marks, hair colour and the dress she was wearing. The body was spotted with a jacket on, which did not belong to the deceased.

The woman pointed out that her sister, who was in the habit of wearing undergarments even while retiring to bed, did not have one on when the body was found.  Meanwhile,  prosecution witness Pradeep, who was listed for examination, failed to turn up. This did not go down well with the court  and it  directed the prosecution to arrest and bring the witness if he continues to evade the proceedings. The prosecution case is that the 33-year-old woman was raped and murdered by two local residents and drug peddlers Udayan and Umesh.

The police chargesheet said that the duo befriended the victim and lured her to deserted spot by offering her ganja. She was raped and later murdered and the body was dumped among bushes.The accused were chargesheeted in 2019, but the trial did not start. Following this, the sister approached the High Court, which directed the trial court to fast-track the proceedings. The trial will conclude on June 21.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape-murder case Latvian woman Kerala
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp