Snake bites class IV student at a govt school in Kerala's Wadakkanchery

The hospital authorities had informed the school that his health condition was stable so far.

Published: 02nd June 2022 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 02:48 PM

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A class IV student was bitten by a snake when he stepped out of the school bus parked inside the campus at Wadakkanchery on Thursday.

Adesh, 9, son of Anilkumar and Divya, studying in Government Boy's LP School at Wadakkanchery got scared when he felt a sting on his leg while stepping out of the school bus. He screamed for help. Meanwhile, his friends noticed a small snake near him and informed the teachers. The teachers helped rush Adesh to the Government Medical College hospital immediately. 

According to school authorities, he has been under observation in the hospital and there was no deep wound on his leg. The hospital authorities had informed the school that his health condition was stable so far. It is suspected that the venom, if present, wouldn't have gotten inside the body through such a minor wound. 

Local people who gathered at the school killed the snake. The parents have alleged that the school compound has heaps of dry leaves which give safe shelter to reptiles. They demanded immediate steps to clean the school premises and ensure the safety of the children.

