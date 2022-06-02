Urban nature? Thrikkakara turnout dipped because professionals stayed away from voting

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the voting for the Thrikkakara bypoll over, poll pundits are now busy looking into the reasons that kept many voters out of polling booths resulting in a low turnout, belying the expectations of political parties. The poor turnout in divisions under the Kochi corporation is understood to have declined the voting percentage in the constituency. A majority of the booths in those areas polled less than 60% votes. Experts cite the urban nature of the Thrikkakara constituency as the prime reason for the low turnout.

“A huge chunk of voters in Thrikkakara are professionals,” said D Dhanuraj, chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research. “As the bypoll result will not have any impact on the state’ political scenario, they might have been least bothered about it. Probably, many of them enjoyed a four-day holiday by keeping away from work on Monday and Tuesday, the poll day, as Saturday and Sunday are anyway holidays for them.”

Eldho Chirackachalil, an employee with Infopark, felt professionals belonging to other places but settled in the constituency are not too interested in the bypoll. “The party workers have no access to them either. Hence, not much of an effort was made to take them to polling booths,” he said. In the 2021 assembly polls, UDF’s P T Thomas had polled 59,839 votes while his opponent, LDF-backed independent Dr J Jacob, received 45,410 votes.

While BJP candidate S Saji received over 14,000 votes, the Twenty20 candidate secured 13,897 votes. This time, Twenty20 aligned with the Aam Aadmi Party and did not field a candidate. But they decided not to support any of the fronts in the fray. Under the circumstances, it is pointed out that the sympathisers of AAP-Twenty20 may have stayed away from voting. There were reports the polling percentage declined in corporation areas, including Kadavanthra, Elamkulam and Panampilly Nagar, where the Congress has an upper hand. At one of the booths in Elamkulam, the voting percentage is below 50.

68.77% is the final polling percentage in the bypoll. It’s 0.02% increase from the provisional figure (68.75%) the Election Commission released on Tuesday