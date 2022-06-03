STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16-year-old from Coimbatore drowns in Attappadi

A 16-year-old boy, who reached Attappadi from Tamil Nadu, drowned in the Bhavani river on Thursday.

drowning

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A 16-year-old boy, who reached Attappadi from Tamil Nadu, drowned in the Bhavani river on Thursday. The deceased is Niyaz of Saibaba Kovil Colony in Coimbatore. A plus-two student in Coimbatore, Niyaz reached Attappadi with his friends for sightseeing.

He drowned while taking bath in the river at Kukkumpalayam. This is the second incident of drowning in recent days. The previous day, a youth who had come to the house of his relatives at Elachivazhi in Attappadi had drowned in the river. Despite a regular accident site, neither the PWD nor the forest department has installed any warning boards there. 

