STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Guidelines soon to bring uniformity among state and national board schools

Gen edu min convenes meeting with reps of CBSE, ICSE, KV and Jawahar Navodaya schools

Published: 03rd June 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has begun attempts to bring uniformity in the functioning of all schools in the state, including institutions affiliated to various national boards. In the run-up to this, the General Education Department has reportedly discussed various proposals, including the implementation of a common academic calendar, with the representatives of such institutions. 

According to a source, the government is in the process of finalising a set of guidelines or Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for schools that do not follow the state syllabus. General Education Minister V Sivankutty convened a meeting with representatives of CBSE and ICSE school managements and officials of Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) on Thursday to discuss the proposals. 

The minister is learnt to have told the meeting that though national board-affiliated schools follow different syllabi, their functioning should take into account the prevailing education rules in the state. Besides, all guidelines issued by various state government departments should be compulsorily followed. There should also be uniformity on when an academic year should start and end in schools, the minister stressed. It was decided to hold similar meetings with the stakeholders once every six months for better coordination. 

Meanwhile, representatives of schools affiliated to CBSE and ICSE boards apprised the government of certain practical difficulties in rigidly following the same academic calendar as the board examinations are held at the national level for such schools. 

The management of schools affiliated to national boards also drew the government’s attention on how CBSE and ICSE students are at a disadvantage when applying for higher studies in the state. The mark standardisation process being followed during admissions for higher courses in the state leaves CBSE and ICSE students at a disadvantage compared to SSLC and Higher Secondary students, they pointed out. 

“The government has promised that various concerns raised by us will be addressed. We also welcome most of the proposals to bring uniformity in the functioning of schools,” said National Council of CBSE Schools secretary-general Indira Rajan, who attended the meeting. According to the source, the government also plans to extend various awareness programmes being implemented in state syllabus schools to CBSE and ICSE schools after further discussions with the stakeholders.

towards integration

Govt plans to bring uniformity in the functioning of schools across the state 
 Standard Operating Procedures for CBSE, ICSE affiliated schools on the anvil 
 All guidelines issued by various govt departments to be strictly applicable to all schools 
Timing of national board exams stumbling block for implementing uniform academic calendar
 Govt mulls extending various awareness programmes in govt, aided schools to CBSE, ICSE schools

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICSE CBSE Kerala
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp