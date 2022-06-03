Guidelines soon to bring uniformity among state and national board schools

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has begun attempts to bring uniformity in the functioning of all schools in the state, including institutions affiliated to various national boards. In the run-up to this, the General Education Department has reportedly discussed various proposals, including the implementation of a common academic calendar, with the representatives of such institutions.

According to a source, the government is in the process of finalising a set of guidelines or Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for schools that do not follow the state syllabus. General Education Minister V Sivankutty convened a meeting with representatives of CBSE and ICSE school managements and officials of Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) on Thursday to discuss the proposals.

The minister is learnt to have told the meeting that though national board-affiliated schools follow different syllabi, their functioning should take into account the prevailing education rules in the state. Besides, all guidelines issued by various state government departments should be compulsorily followed. There should also be uniformity on when an academic year should start and end in schools, the minister stressed. It was decided to hold similar meetings with the stakeholders once every six months for better coordination.

Meanwhile, representatives of schools affiliated to CBSE and ICSE boards apprised the government of certain practical difficulties in rigidly following the same academic calendar as the board examinations are held at the national level for such schools.

The management of schools affiliated to national boards also drew the government’s attention on how CBSE and ICSE students are at a disadvantage when applying for higher studies in the state. The mark standardisation process being followed during admissions for higher courses in the state leaves CBSE and ICSE students at a disadvantage compared to SSLC and Higher Secondary students, they pointed out.

“The government has promised that various concerns raised by us will be addressed. We also welcome most of the proposals to bring uniformity in the functioning of schools,” said National Council of CBSE Schools secretary-general Indira Rajan, who attended the meeting. According to the source, the government also plans to extend various awareness programmes being implemented in state syllabus schools to CBSE and ICSE schools after further discussions with the stakeholders.

