STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala govt push to make KSRTC self-reliant in second year

 Reorganising KSRTC to make the carrier self-reliant is a top priority of the Pinarayi Vijayan government as it heads into its second year. 

Published: 03rd June 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

A KSRTC low floor bus

 A KSRTC low floor bus (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reorganising KSRTC to make the carrier self-reliant is a top priority of the Pinarayi Vijayan government as it heads into its second year. The first year’s progress report, released by the CM during the valedictory of month-long celebrations to mark one year of the LDF government, discussed KSRTC’s crisis in detail. “The government will reorganise KSRTC as a self-reliant institution that will be supported by the minimum subsidy granted by the state,” said the report. 

“The government will ensure salary and pension for KSRTC employees. All arrears will be paid. The government will repay loans availed by KSRTC from the consortium of banks until it becomes self-reliant. Steps will be initiated to implement Sushil Khanna commission recommendations,” said the progress report. 

“The government spent `6,650 crore in the past five years for sustaining KSRTC,” noted the report. The government also promised that the loan availed by KSRTC from the government would be converted as shares and the interest would be waived off. The progress report also repeated the promise of 20 lakh new jobs in the digital sector under the schemes of knowledge economy mission. More support for startups was also promised.

Our surveys not aimed at dividing people: CM

Inaugurating the valedictory function, Pinarayi said the country is witnessing surveys for dividing people and creating communal violence over places of worship. “Kerala too conducts surveys but not to divide people. We carried out a survey to identify extremely poor families. Now, we are devising programmes to save them from poverty. Such alternatives make Kerala different,” he said. 

Pinarayi said the Centre’s encouragement to communal forces has sparked concerns and insecurity among a section of people. “The most criticised move of the Union government was the move for religion-based citizenship. Kerala refused to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act. Some wondered whether we could take a different stand from the Centre’s. Our stand is based on the Constitution and we will continue with it,” he said. Pinarayi also highlighted how Kerala has become an alternative model that ensures social welfare and development. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp