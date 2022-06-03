Kerala govt push to make KSRTC self-reliant in second year

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reorganising KSRTC to make the carrier self-reliant is a top priority of the Pinarayi Vijayan government as it heads into its second year. The first year’s progress report, released by the CM during the valedictory of month-long celebrations to mark one year of the LDF government, discussed KSRTC’s crisis in detail. “The government will reorganise KSRTC as a self-reliant institution that will be supported by the minimum subsidy granted by the state,” said the report.

“The government will ensure salary and pension for KSRTC employees. All arrears will be paid. The government will repay loans availed by KSRTC from the consortium of banks until it becomes self-reliant. Steps will be initiated to implement Sushil Khanna commission recommendations,” said the progress report.

“The government spent `6,650 crore in the past five years for sustaining KSRTC,” noted the report. The government also promised that the loan availed by KSRTC from the government would be converted as shares and the interest would be waived off. The progress report also repeated the promise of 20 lakh new jobs in the digital sector under the schemes of knowledge economy mission. More support for startups was also promised.

Our surveys not aimed at dividing people: CM

Inaugurating the valedictory function, Pinarayi said the country is witnessing surveys for dividing people and creating communal violence over places of worship. “Kerala too conducts surveys but not to divide people. We carried out a survey to identify extremely poor families. Now, we are devising programmes to save them from poverty. Such alternatives make Kerala different,” he said.

Pinarayi said the Centre’s encouragement to communal forces has sparked concerns and insecurity among a section of people. “The most criticised move of the Union government was the move for religion-based citizenship. Kerala refused to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act. Some wondered whether we could take a different stand from the Centre’s. Our stand is based on the Constitution and we will continue with it,” he said. Pinarayi also highlighted how Kerala has become an alternative model that ensures social welfare and development.