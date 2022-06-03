STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRTC told to disburse staff salary without delay 

Published: 03rd June 2022 06:22 AM

KSRTC bus stand

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday observed that the plight of the employees of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) cannot be ignored and that they have to be paid salary without any delay.

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that the predicament of the KSRTC staff that they are not given salary on time is certainly very serious, if it is true. The court issued the order on the petition regarding the delay in disbursing salaries to the employees.  The petitioners also sought to order the officials and supervisory personnel of the KSRTC to not obtain salary until the other staff are paid.

“There is a complaint that the officers and supervisory personnel get their salary on time and that the KSRTC first services their loans with the available income, thus giving least priority to pay the other employees — who have no other source of livelihood,” the court pointed out. The officers in charge should ensure that such issues are resolved effectively and expediently, said the court.Meanwhile, the counsel for KSRTC cited various problems, including the hike in the price of diesel, as reasons for the delay. 

