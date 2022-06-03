STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rape survivor wants accused tattoo artist’s bail cancelled

Though the accused was kept in custody for around 25 days, he was granted conditional bail by the Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court.

Published: 03rd June 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the state government on a petition filed by the survivor in the Kochi tattoo studio rape case, seeking to cancel the bail granted to artist Sujeesh P S, the main accused in the case. She said the investigation is in an advanced stage and it would be toppled if the accused continues to be on bail as he may try to tamper with the evidence.

The survivor’s counsel, Raghul Sudheesh, pointed out that Sujeesh was arrested on the survivor’s complaint that the accused raped her when she went to his studio at Kunnumpuram in Cheranelloor to get a tattoo done. Though the accused was kept in custody for around 25 days, he was granted conditional bail by the Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court tattoo artist rape
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp