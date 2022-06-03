Rape survivor wants accused tattoo artist’s bail cancelled

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the state government on a petition filed by the survivor in the Kochi tattoo studio rape case, seeking to cancel the bail granted to artist Sujeesh P S, the main accused in the case. She said the investigation is in an advanced stage and it would be toppled if the accused continues to be on bail as he may try to tamper with the evidence.

The survivor’s counsel, Raghul Sudheesh, pointed out that Sujeesh was arrested on the survivor’s complaint that the accused raped her when she went to his studio at Kunnumpuram in Cheranelloor to get a tattoo done. Though the accused was kept in custody for around 25 days, he was granted conditional bail by the Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court.