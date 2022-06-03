Superintendent of Govt Mental Health Centre suspended over repeated lapses 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kuthiravattam Government Mental Health Centre superintendent Dr K C Ramesan has been suspended from service. The suspension follows a directive from Health Minister Veena George citing several flaws in the functioning of the centre, especially repeated incidents of inmates escaping from the institution.

The minister had instructed the director of the health department to investigate and report on the death of a patient who escaped from the mental health centre recently. According to the minister, the report submitted by the superintendent was inaccurate and lacked clarity. It was recommended that action be taken against the negligent superintendent for not taking steps to resolve the ongoing problems in the hospital. The government examined the matter in detail and ordered his suspension, the minister said.

Mohammad Irfan, an inmate who escaped from the mental health centre on May 31, died in a bike accident in Kottakkal. Mohammad Irfan of Malappuram had been remanded in a vehicle theft case, and admitted to the centre a few days ago after he showed signs of mental illness in the jail where he was lodged. Irfan escaped from the centre by drilling a hole in the bathroom wall using a spoon.

Earlier in February, a woman inmate was found dead in her cell at the centre. Further probe revealed that the woman was strangled to death by another inmate. The superintendent had then informed the health minister that the centre needed more security staff. The centre has 469 inmates. He had said that 28 posts are lying vacant. There are only four security guards at the hospital. They are deployed at the main entrance. The superintendent had informed higher officials that along with nursing staff, more security guards are needed in the women’s wing to handle violent situations. But the government is yet to make new appointments.

IMA, KGMOA COME OUT AGAINST SUSPENSION

KOZHIKODE: The Kozhikode chapters of Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) and the Indian Medical Association have strongly protested against the suspension of the superinte-ndent of Government Mental Health Centre. Doctors at the mental health centre will boycott OP services on Friday and a ‘black day’ will be observed in all government hospitals. KGMOA representa-tives said that the suspension is a ploy to cover up the fault of the police. KGMOA district president C K Shaji said, “During one of the review meetings with the health minister, all present conditions of the centre were detailed and the minister had promised to resolve the issues. Instead of keeping the promises, efforts of the government to save the face of the police are purely inhuman”.