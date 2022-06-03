STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Superintendent of Govt Mental Health Centre suspended over repeated lapses 

Kuthiravattam Government Mental Health Centre superintendent Dr K C Ramesan has been suspended from service.

Published: 03rd June 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kuthiravattam Government Mental Health Centre superintendent Dr K C Ramesan has been suspended from service. The suspension follows a directive from Health Minister Veena George citing several flaws in the functioning of the centre, especially repeated incidents of inmates escaping from the institution.

The minister had instructed the director of the health department to investigate and report on the death of a patient who escaped from the mental health centre recently. According to the minister, the report submitted by the superintendent was inaccurate and lacked clarity. It was recommended that action be taken against the negligent superintendent for not taking steps to resolve the ongoing problems in the hospital. The government examined the matter in detail and ordered his suspension, the minister said.

Mohammad Irfan, an inmate who escaped from the mental health centre on May 31, died in a bike accident in Kottakkal. Mohammad Irfan of Malappuram had been remanded in a vehicle theft case, and admitted to the centre a few days ago after he showed signs of mental illness in the jail where he was lodged. Irfan escaped from the centre by drilling a hole in the bathroom wall using a spoon.

Earlier in February, a woman inmate was found dead in her cell at the centre. Further probe revealed that the woman was strangled to death by another inmate. The superintendent had then informed the health minister that the centre needed more security staff. The centre has 469 inmates. He had said that 28 posts are lying vacant. There are only four security guards at the hospital. They are deployed at the main entrance. The superintendent had informed higher officials that along with nursing staff, more security guards are needed in the women’s wing to handle violent situations. But the government is yet to make new appointments.

IMA, KGMOA COME OUT AGAINST SUSPENSION
KOZHIKODE: The Kozhikode chapters of Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) and the Indian Medical Association have strongly protested against the suspension of the superinte-ndent of Government Mental Health Centre. Doctors at the mental health centre will boycott OP services on Friday and a ‘black day’ will be observed in all government hospitals. KGMOA representa-tives said that the suspension is a ploy to cover up the fault of the police. KGMOA district president C K Shaji said, “During one of the review meetings with the health minister, all present conditions of the centre were detailed and the minister had promised to resolve the issues. Instead of keeping the promises, efforts of the government to save the face of the police are purely inhuman”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp