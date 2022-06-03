STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Woman’s suicide: DNA test of foetus helps nab abetter

Police zeroed in on culprit after interrogation of victim’s husband    

Published: 03rd June 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly one and a half years on, the police have managed to solve the mystery behind the suicide of a 30-year-old pregnant woman at Edathala after the DNA analysis of the foetus helped the investigators arrest the man who had led the woman to take the extreme step. Jeswin, 30, of Aluva East, was arrested a few days ago after the suspects were subjected to DNA profiling, a police officer said. Jeswin has been charged under IPC section 306 for abetment of suicide.

It was on October 31, 2020, that the body of the woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. The police registered a case of unnatural death and launched a detailed probe after the family members, including her husband, remained totally clueless about the reason behind her suicide.

“They were unaware the woman was pregnant until the autopsy report arrived. It wasn’t an easy scenario for the police to deal with as the family members were in a state of utter shock,” the officer said.

According to the probe report, the DNA of the foetus did not match with that of the woman’s husband. 
“The interrogation of the husband gave us certain leads. Based on that information, we zeroed in on the accused and the subsequent analysis found his DNA matching that of the foetus,” the officer said. 

In the report submitted before the sessions court opposing Jeswin’s bail application, the police submitted the woman chose to end her life because of compulsion from the accused to abort her pregnancy.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DNA test suicide Kerala Extra-marital affair
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp