Woman’s suicide: DNA test of foetus helps nab abetter

KOCHI: Nearly one and a half years on, the police have managed to solve the mystery behind the suicide of a 30-year-old pregnant woman at Edathala after the DNA analysis of the foetus helped the investigators arrest the man who had led the woman to take the extreme step. Jeswin, 30, of Aluva East, was arrested a few days ago after the suspects were subjected to DNA profiling, a police officer said. Jeswin has been charged under IPC section 306 for abetment of suicide.

It was on October 31, 2020, that the body of the woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. The police registered a case of unnatural death and launched a detailed probe after the family members, including her husband, remained totally clueless about the reason behind her suicide.

“They were unaware the woman was pregnant until the autopsy report arrived. It wasn’t an easy scenario for the police to deal with as the family members were in a state of utter shock,” the officer said.

According to the probe report, the DNA of the foetus did not match with that of the woman’s husband.

“The interrogation of the husband gave us certain leads. Based on that information, we zeroed in on the accused and the subsequent analysis found his DNA matching that of the foetus,” the officer said.

In the report submitted before the sessions court opposing Jeswin’s bail application, the police submitted the woman chose to end her life because of compulsion from the accused to abort her pregnancy.



(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).