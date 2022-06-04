People gave befitting reply to Pinarayi, says Uma Thomas after conquering Thrikkakara

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Uma Thomas who scripted a historic win in Thrikkakara, where late PT Thomas had emerged victorious two consecutive times, believes that people of the constituency who loved her husband hold her also close to their hearts. Excerpts of the interview with TNIE.

Q. What do you feel about this thumping victory? Have you expected this much majority?

A. This is a historic victory for UDF. Obviously, the leaders and workers worked unitedly for this victory. It has once again been proved that pro-people development is the need of the hour. Since the beginning of the poll campaigning itself, I felt that people would bless us with an impressive victory. I dedicate this victory to my PT.

LDF claimed that they will hit a century in the assembly by wresting the seat from UDF. How did you overcome this challenge?

I have already stated that LDF would remain in 99 and that I would try my level best for this. Finally, it happened. This is a mandate against the ruling government.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led the LDF campaign and how did UDF manage to retain the seat?

The chief minister and his cabinet team led the LDF campaign, but UDF fought unitedly. I am thankful to the senior party leaders and leaders of feeder organisations. It was not a fight between Uma Thomas and Dr Jo Joseph. It was a fight by Pinarayi and team against UDF. The people of Thrikkakara responded to the high-voltage campaign of LDF by this mandate. Several persons, including senior leaders to ordinary party workers who have only party primary membership worked hard for my victory.

The mandate proved that the people of Thrikkakara still love PT. Your comment.

The people of Thrikkakara have given a befitting reply to CM Pinarayi who said that the bypoll was an opportunity to rectify the mistake the voters had committed in 2021. I felt the love and affection of the people of Thrikkakara. I am very much aware of the fact how much they love PT and I will be with the people of Thrikkakara with full dedication. They will lead me and we will work together.

What is your prime priority as the MLA?

My priority is fulfilling the dreams of PT. He launched several development projects in the constituency and these will be completed soon.