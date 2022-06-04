STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Subsidised food in college canteens: Some love it, others can’t digest

The Directorate of Collegiate Education had recently approached Kudumbashree with a proposal to take over the operation of canteens in 75 government arts and science colleges.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government’s plan to provide food at subsidised rates in college canteens, mainly for economically weaker students, has triggered a heated debate in academic circles. While a section has hailed the proposal as a move to ensure social justice, another section is of the view that it would only serve to create a divide among students.

The Directorate of Collegiate Education had recently approached Kudumbashree with a proposal to take over the operation of canteens in 75 government arts and science colleges. The aim of the proposal is reportedly to ensure that high quality, nutritious food is served in college canteens.

Since the rates quoted by Kudumbashree to provide good quality and hygienic food in college canteens would not be affordable to a section of students, the higher education department decided to provide food at concessional rates for them. According to a source, four categories of students would be eligible for food at concessional rates - students in Below Poverty Line (BPL) category, those who reside more than 30 km away from the college, those who have lost both parents, and students whose guardians are terminally ill.

“The colleges have been asked to prepare a list of students who meet the criteria. The proposal, at present, is to provide food at one-third of the normal rate to such students,” Higher Education Minister R Bindu said. The cost incurred by Kudumbashree on account of the subsidised food will be reimbursed by the higher education department.

Meanwhile, Congress-affiliated student organisation KSU has decried the move and said it will eventually make food unaffordable for more students.  “Only a very few students who meet the criteria will be eligible for food at concessional rates. On the other hand, a sizable section will remain hungry as they will be unable to shell out more,” said K M Abhijith, state president, KSU.

Pro-Left student organisation SFI has welcomed the government’s attempts to ensure ‘social justice’ on campuses. “The attempt is not to create a divide on the basis of food but to ensure that benefits reach all sections of students,” said K Anusree, state president, SFI. 

Social media was also abuzz with debates for and against the government’s proposal. According to Dalit rights activist Ajay Kumar, the proposal would definitely lead to discrimination of students who would avail of the benefit, as was seen in previous instances. “Instead of creating a separate category, the government should provide quality food at affordable rates to all students,” he opined.

