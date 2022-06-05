A seven-decade affair with stamps

Anu Kuruvilla By

ERNAKULAM: He had a habit of keeping stamps tucked away safely for later use. But over time that turned into a passion, and CK Sasidharan -- a retired postal assistant -- ended up with a collection of more than one lakh stamps. Now, Sasidharan is spreading his passion for philately among the younger generation. “My journey as a philatelist began by accident. When in school, my parents used to send me to the post office to buy stamps. Many times, we bought two or three additional stamps. These I kept in my books,” recalls the 78-year-old Kochi resident.

He began to take philately seriously in 1961 while studying at the Maharaja’s College. By then, the postal department was bringing out newer types of stamps, he says.“I started looking out for variety whenever I went to the post office to either buy or send letters. I also had the habit of saving stamps pasted on the letters that I used to receive.”

After landing a job with the department, he started spending a fixed amount of money to buy stamps. He points out that people collected stamps in the past as a hobby, and as they were passionate about it. “Now passion has given way to monetary motives. I have stamps brought out soon after independence. But I gave away some of these stamps to other collectors since it was becoming difficult to take care of them,” Sasidharan says.

He is also writing a book on philately, having started the project after students and parents from various schools he had been to conduct classes requested him to do so. He recounts that attractive stamps released after the launch of colour printing in 1972 became a craze among stamp collectors. “These held an attraction for children and adults alike. Even I acquired as many as possible.”

But the stamps that appealed to Sasidharan the most were the ones on great personalities. “For a layman, the stamps on personalities might be a picture of someone’s head. But people shouldn’t dismiss such stamps as something unimportant. These personalities have been associated with the socio-political and cultural renaissance in the country. Stamps provide an opportunity to learn,” he says.