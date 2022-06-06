‘Bulldozer has become political strategy of BJP’: Brinda Karat 

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM politburo member Brinda Karat on Sunday said bulldozer has become the political strategy and symbol of the BJP in the country.

Published: 06th June 2022 03:43 AM

Kozhikode mayor Beena Philip receiving CPM PB member Brinda Karat at the venue of a protest meet organised in Kozhikode on Sunday | E Gokul

By Express News Service

“Bulldozer is a political ideology by the BJP to demolish the rights of Dalits, minorities and women in the country. Through bulldozer politics, they also destroy the laws protecting the soul of the Constitution and secularism of the country. The Constitution is facing threat not from any external force, but from the ruling parties,” Brinda said.

Former minister K T Jaleel said RSS-BJP forces are trying to destroy all historically important Muslim places of worship across the country. “The next victims of this violent mob will be Dalits, Adivasis and women,” Jaleel said. 

Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip presided over the meeting. Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P Sathidevi, writer K P Ramanunni, writer Khadija Mumtaz, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) leader T P Abdullakoya Madani, K Nazar of SYS and Fr Mathew Vazhakkunnam spoke on the occasion.

