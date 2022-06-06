STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Deafening silence: CM Pinarayi ignores queries on Thrikkakara bypoll

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, refused to talk about the issue. He ignored reporters’ questions on the  bypoll result at a function in Kannur.

Published: 06th June 2022 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Uma Thomas coming out after the counting of votes in Thrikkakara bypoll. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

Uma Thomas coming out after the counting of votes in Thrikkakara bypoll. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The CPM on Sunday said it would take corrective measures if needed after examining all aspects of its debacle in Thrikkakara, but categorically stated that the bypoll outcome was not a verdict against the LDF government’s flagship SilverLine project. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, refused to talk about the issue. He ignored reporters’ questions on the  bypoll result at a function in Kannur. CPM politburo member M A Baby said the party will examine all aspects of the defeat. “The CPM and LDF will examine the poll debacle in detail and if required, we will learn from the mistakes. Was it a mandate against the Narendra Modi government which saw the BJP candidate losing his deposit in Thrikkakara?” he told reporters in Kasaragod. 

Baby said notwithstanding reservations expressed by certain sections on it, the SilverLine project is expected to be an asset for the state. Every care will be taken to not harm the environment while implementing the project, he said. 

Senior CPM leader S Ramachandran Pillai maintained that the bypoll result was not a verdict against SilverLine. “Thrikkakara assembly constituency has always been a sure seat of the Congress, and they won the seat this time too. More than 15, 000 votes of the Twenty -20 went to the Congress’ kitty. The chief minister will react to the byelection outcome at an appropriate time. The CPM state secretariat meeting was held the other day, and both the chief minister and state secretary expressed their opinion on the bypoll result there,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Bypoll Silence
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp