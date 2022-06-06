Extension of service of court officer kicks up row in Kerala

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A teacher who spent two decades aiding tribal students in their studies has been demoted and appointed as a sweeper by the state government. However, the same government has accorded sanction to the request made by the Kerala High Court to extend the service of a court officer, who retired from service on May 31, to two years with full benefits.

Usha Kumari, of Thiruvananthapuram, used to row a country boat to cross the river and walk through thick forests to reach the tribal hamlet where she taught children. While the selfless service of a teacher has been ignored, the service of a court officer has been extended terming him ‘an excellent officer and an asset to the high court.’

Justice B Kemal Pasha, retired judge of the Kerala High Court, said that it is blatant injustice and sets a bad precedent. The government should not have granted sanction for the request of the High Court. There are thousands of unemployed youths in the state. They are also denying justice to those officers, who are awaiting promotion to the post of a court officer. “. If the authorities decide to extend service it will affect the job prospects of others,” said Kemal Pasha.

In a letter to the home department, P Krishna Kumar, Registrar General, High Court of Kerala, sought steps for extending the service period of Upendranath J, court officer to Chief Justice, for a period of two years with effect from May 31 subsequent to his superannuation. It was reported that the Chief Justice had opined that Upendranath was an excellent officer and an asset to the High Court. “He is sincere, thorough in court procedure, swift, prompt and maintains a record of previous judgments of the Chief Justice’s court. Hence the service of him be extended for a period of two years in the interest of the administration of the court,” stated the order issued by T K Jose, additional chief secretary.

Further, the Chief Justice in the exercise of the powers under Article 229 of the Constitution and Rule 37 (2) of Kerala High Court Service Rules, 2007, read with Rule 60 (a) of Part I of the Kerala Service Rules, directed that Upendranath be retained for a further period of two years.

After the government order, the Registrar General on May 31 issued an order stating that the service of Upendranath, court officer to the Chief Justice, is extended for a term of two years subsequent to his superannuation on May 31 in accordance with the provisions stipulated in the government order.