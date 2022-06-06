Farmers’ organisations declares agitation over death of lawyer in Wayanad

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The district-level meeting of the LDF-supported farmers’ organisations has declared to hold agitations in front of the South Indian Bank branches in Wayanad from June 13. As part of this, farmers will march to all South Indian Bank branches in the district on June 13.

The members alleged that the South Indian Bank officials have been accused of violating the terms of foreclosure in the case of a lawyer who committed suicide following the visit of bank officials for foreclosure procedure.

Tomy M V, 56, former additional public prosecutor, hanged himself inside his house in Irulam near Sultan Bathery after bank officials visited him for recovering his loan dues through SARFASI proceeding. He had availed a loan of Rs 12 lakh from South Indian Bank, Pulpally branch in 2013.

Bank officials arrived at his house on May 11 to seize the property as per the court order. With the help of locals, Tommy paid Rs 4 lakh to the bank officials and promised to pay a settlement amount of `16 lakh within 10 days. Two days later, he committed suicide.

Though the bank explained that they have been trying to amicably settle the issues with Tommy as per the rules, there were agitations over the death of the lawyer. The Samyuktha Samara Samithi members staged a dharna at Pulpally branch of the bank.