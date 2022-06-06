STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lithara’s death: Bihar police record family members’ statement

Lithara was found hanging in her flat in Gandhi Nagar, Patna, on April 26.

Published: 06th June 2022 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Basketball

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  A team of Bihar police has come to Kozhikode in connection with the investigation into the death of national basketball player and Indian Railway employee K C Lithara, of Pathirappatta east in Kunnummal panchayat.

Lithara was found hanging in her flat in Gandhi Nagar, Patna, on April 26. Rajiv Nagar police had registered a case based on the complaint lodged by her relatives alleging involvement of her coach in the death. Lithara’s family had alleged that she died by suicide after being mentally and physically abused by coach Ravi Singh.

The Bihar police went to Lithara’s house in Pathirappatta on Sunday and recorded the statement of her relatives. Her father Karunan demanded that Lithara’s body should be exhumed for a re-postmortem. The relatives also repeated the allegations against Ravi Singh to the Patna police. Meanwhile, Bihar police said that Ravi Singh is absconding and an investigation is on to trace him.

Earlier the family had sent a petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Human Rights Commission and Elamaram Kareem, MP, seeking an investigation into Ravi Singh’s mental harassment that led to the victim’s death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lithara National basketball player Death
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp