Lithara’s death: Bihar police record family members’ statement

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A team of Bihar police has come to Kozhikode in connection with the investigation into the death of national basketball player and Indian Railway employee K C Lithara, of Pathirappatta east in Kunnummal panchayat.

Lithara was found hanging in her flat in Gandhi Nagar, Patna, on April 26. Rajiv Nagar police had registered a case based on the complaint lodged by her relatives alleging involvement of her coach in the death. Lithara’s family had alleged that she died by suicide after being mentally and physically abused by coach Ravi Singh.

The Bihar police went to Lithara’s house in Pathirappatta on Sunday and recorded the statement of her relatives. Her father Karunan demanded that Lithara’s body should be exhumed for a re-postmortem. The relatives also repeated the allegations against Ravi Singh to the Patna police. Meanwhile, Bihar police said that Ravi Singh is absconding and an investigation is on to trace him.

Earlier the family had sent a petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Human Rights Commission and Elamaram Kareem, MP, seeking an investigation into Ravi Singh’s mental harassment that led to the victim’s death.