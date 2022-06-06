STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Qatar demand for public apology not important: Kerala Governor

"People are entitled to their opinions. How does it matter? Demand for an apology is not important. India cannot bother about such small reactions," the Governor said.

Published: 06th June 2022 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan ( File Photo)

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan ( File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday brushed aside as "not important" a public apology demanded by Qatar over the controversial remarks made by now-suspended and expelled BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, saying that people should pay attention to the Prime Minister and the RSS chief's calls for strengthening India's tradition of inclusiveness.

Khan, speaking to reporters in the national capital, said there were countries who spoke against India for several years on Kashmir and even on other matters.

"People are entitled to their opinions. How does it matter? That (demand for apology) is not important. India cannot bother about such small reactions," the Governor said in response to a query seeking his views on Qatar seeking a public apology from India.

Khan said what India had to be careful about was protecting its own traditions. "Our tradition is not tolerance, but respect and acceptance for all traditions. We respect and we accept all traditions as true. India's culture does not consider anybody as others," the Governor told reporters.

"We should pay more attention to what the Prime Minister is repeatedly saying and what the RSS chief is repeatedly saying -- that we want our tradition of inclusiveness to be strengthened. Nobody is to be excluded. That is our cultural heritage. We need to strengthen that," he said.

He also said that what the expelled BJP leaders -- Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal -- said was probably "in the heat of the moment in front of TV". "These things are not really important," he added.

Sharma's comments, made in a TV debate nearly 10 days back, and Jindal's now-deleted tweets also sparked a Twitter trend, calling for a boycott of Indian products in some Arab countries.

While Sharma, who was a BJP national spokesperson, has been suspended from the party, Jindal, head of Delhi BJP media head, has been expelled from the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prophet Mohammad Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp