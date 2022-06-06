TNIE, IOC observe environment day in Kerala; eco lessons to be part of syllabus  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI: The New Indian Express (TNIE) joined hands with public sector oil major Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to celebrate World Environment Day on Sunday (June 5) and distributed tree saplings at events held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Thrissur.

Over 8,000 saplings, mostly fruit trees, were distributed at the programme titled ‘Only One Earth’ in association with the Department of Forestry at IOC outlets in the three cities. While Minister for Law, Industries and Coir P Rajeeve inaugurated the event in Kochi, Minister for General Education and Labour V Sivankutty launched the event in Thiruvananthapuram.

In Kochi, Minister Rajeeve distributed saplings at the function held at the IOC filling station in Kalamassery. Lauding the initiative by TNIE and IOC he said: “At a time when carbon emissions are rising at a fast pace, and there are serious discussions on global warming and climate change, it’s praiseworthy that everyone is joining hands to protect our planet.” He pointed out that though science and technology is accelerating at a fast pace, scientists are yet to find another habitable planet like Earth. “So, it’s very important to conserve our Earth,” he said.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty inaugurating the World Environment Day celebrations, jointly organised by The New Indian Express and Indian Oil Corporation at the IOC petrol pump at Anayara in Thiruvananthapuram by planting a tree sapling on Sunday.

The New Indian Express Resident Editor (Kerala) Kiran Prakash, General Manager (Kerala) P Vishnukumar, IOC’s Division Retail Sales Head (Cochin Divisional Office) Vipin Austin and IOC DGM Retail Sales Tito Jose were present on the occasion.

Inaugurating the TNIE-IOC event in the state capital, General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty said the importance of conservation of environment will be included in school curriculum to inculcate awareness about environment among students at an early age itself. The textbook committee would be convened soon to discuss the matter, he said at the event held at the IOC petrol pump at Anayara in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The government will ensure that school students are aware of the importance of environmental conservation. As part of it, schools in the state will also be made environment friendly, “ Sivankutty said. The minister distributed tree saplings to customers who came to the IOC petrol pump. He appreciated the efforts of TNIE and IOC in coming forward to plant saplings.

Vinayak M Malli, Divisional Retail Sales Head (T’Puram), IOC; TNIE Thiruvananthapuram unit manager S Krishna Sharma, Circulation Manager Victor M D’Cruz, and Assistant Sales Manager Unnikrishnan B were also present on the occasion.

At the event held in Thrissur, tree saplings were distributed to school students in the neighbourhood. Deputy Mayor Rajasree Gopan distributed the saplings to the children in the event held at the IOC pump at Aswani Hospital Junction in Thrissur. V Suresh Raj, owner of the petrol bunk, the staff of the petrol bunk, and TNIE staff were also present.