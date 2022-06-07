STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High-power audio systems in vehicles illegal: Kerala HC

A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajithkumar issued the order on the suo motu case pertaining to road accidents.

Published: 07th June 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that the use of high-power audio systems with multiple boosters, power amplifiers, speakers and sub-woofers producing loud noise is legally impermissible in motor vehicles. A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajithkumar issued the order on the suo motu case pertaining to road accidents.

The bench observed that the loud sound produced by such audio systems with several thousand watts of PMPO (peak music power output) will not only impair the hearing of the driver and passengers but also cause a distraction to other drivers and road users. Moreover, interconnecting AC and DC power supply for such high-power audio systems violates safety standards and poses a potential fire hazard to the passengers. A contract carriage fitted with high-power audio systems having multiple boosters, power amplifiers, speakers and sub-woofers producing loud noise and also DJ rotating LED lights, continuously blinking multi-coloured LED lights and laser lights does not comply with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for the purpose of granting fitness certificate.

Vehicles fitted with multi-toned horns or horns giving unduly harsh, shrill, loud or alarming noise violates the standards prescribed in relation to road safety, control of noise and air pollution. The court also directed the MVD and state police chief to take necessary steps to ensure strict compliance with its directions.

