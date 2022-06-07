Muslim groups condemn remarks against Prophet Muhammad

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Various Muslim organisations have condemned the “blasphemous remarks” on Prophet Muhammad from BJP spokespersons and sought legal action against them. In a statement, IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said the remarks have pained Muslims all over the world. “The BJP has taken action against the persons at the organisational level after the issue became a controversy internationally, but the Centre should also take legal action,” he said.

Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar said the remarks have wounded the feelings of the believers. The government should take strong action against the persons to stop further communal polarisation. He said such irresponsible remarks would only destroy the secular values India has been upholding for centuries. Kanthapuram asked people from all sections to prevent the occurrence of such issues.

Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) asked the government to take strict action against those who insulted the Prophet, who had exerted great influence on humanity. In a statement, SYS state general secretary Syed Muhammad Koya Jamalullaili said insulting a person who had taught not to use derogatory words against other faiths cannot be justified in any manner.

Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) state president T P Abdulla Koya Madani said the Central government should take the issue seriously and bring the persons responsible before the law. Insulting the Prophet would only vitiate the cordial relations India has with other countries, he said.

Wisdom Islamic Organisation said the issue has lowered India’s status before the world. Wisdom state president P N Abdul Latheef Madani and general secretary T K Ashraf said authorities should remember that the international community is keenly observing the atrocities against Muslims that are continuing with government support.

NO NEED FOR INDIA TO APOLOGISE, SAYS GUV KHAN



T’Puram: Amid growing criticism and demands for apology over the remarks made by BJP spokesp-erson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said there’s no need for the Government of India to apologise to anyone over the issue. The governor told the media that both the prime minister and the RSS chief have made it clear many a time that the country follows an inclusive approach to religion. It accommodates faiths of one and all. The governor further pointed out that many countries had commented about the Kashmr issue in the past, and yet these comments have not affected India in anyway. Following the remarks by the BJP leader, the Arab world is up in arms, and has sought public apology for the controversial remarks.

Cong slams BJP

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan came down heavily on BJP for the controversial remark by its spokesperson. “BJP spokespersons have brought shame to this secular nation. By insulting the Prophet and a religion in particular, BJP has made India look like a theocracy. What else can be expected of a party that is hell-bent on wrecking everything we have built up?” tweeted Satheesan.