Getting arms licence? Polish your skills with police’s 13-day training

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department will impart training in handling firearms to the civilians, who apply for the arms licence, on payment of a fee. Basic firing lessons and cleaning of arms will all be part of the training that will be held every three months at armed battalions in the state. The police have designed a course spanning 13 days. It comprises basic arms and ammunition handling, safety precautions, storage and transport of arms and ammunition, theory classes on important provisions of the Arms Act etc.

The first batch will be given training in July followed by another session in October. The total fee for the full course is `25,000. Firing practice will be given at Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur. After the firing test, a written test will be conducted for the course attendees and those who successfully complete the training will be issued certificates by the battalion deputy commandant.

Training course mandatory for those applying for arms licence

Training will be given using the Non Prohibited Bore (NPB) weapons as the civilians are allowed to possess only such weapons. Apart from the course fee, the participants need to foot the expenses of the ammunition used for training, board and lodging. Training will be given at SAP Battalion in Thiruvananthapuram, KAP III Battalion at Adoor, KAP I Battalion at Tripunithura, KAP V Battalion at Kuttikkanam, KAP II at Muttikkulangara, MSP Battalion in Malappuram and KAP IV Battalion at Mangattuparamba.

The police sources said the course will be made mandatory for all those who apply for the arms licence. Those who already possess such licences will have to undergo training while they apply for their renewal. Obtaining an arms licence is a difficult task in the state.

The civilians need to move a request to the district collector first, following which the collector will seek the response of the district police chief, revenue divisional officer and divisional forest officer. The licence is granted if these three officers file a favourable report to the collector. The police verification report is of utmost significance and the applications of those having criminal background are usually rejected. The physical and mental health of the applicant is also taken into account while deciding on the application.