Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh’s revelations put Kerala CM Pinarayi in spot

KOCHI: Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh on Tuesday, for the first time, dragged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his family members and former minister K T Jaleel into the entire murky saga, sparking protests in the state capital and calls for the CM’s resignation by the Congress.

Interacting with reporters after giving her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC at the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Swapna claimed that large biryani pots containing “heavy metal objects” had been sent from the UAE consul-general’s residence at Jawahar Nagar in Thiruvananthapuram to Cliff House, the CM’s official residence, on several occasions in the consulate’s vehicles on the instructions of M Sivasankar, who was at the time principal secretary in the CMO.

She also alleged that a bag full of currency notes was delivered to Dubai on Sivasankar’s request in 2016 while Pinarayi was visiting the UAE for the first time after becoming the CM.

“Sivasankar contacted me saying the CM had forgotten a bag and it should be sent to Dubai on an emergency basis. The bag was delivered to the consulate. The scanner there revealed it contained currency notes. We sent a diplomat to take the bag to the UAE,” she said. She did not specify which currency it was.

Soon after Swapna’s revelations, state Congress president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the CM should step down. “It is a disgrace to democracy that Pinarayi is continuing in office. If he has an iota of self-respect, he should resign,” said Sudhakaran. Youth Congress and Muslim League members took out protest marches to the Secretariat in the evenieng and burnt the CM in effigy. Swapna said following the threat to her life, she approached the court which recorded her statement.

Gave detailed statements about everyone’s involvement: Swapna

Swapna said she had given a detailed statement regarding the involvement of Sivasankar, the CM, his wife Kamala and daughter Reena, his office secretary C M Raveendran, IAS officer Nalini Netto and Jaleel, and what they did. She also said her request for protection would be considered soon.

She said she had given details of other incidents to the court. “I cannot reveal everything now. I will when time and situation permit,” she said. Maintaining that she did not intend to drag anyone’s name in the case, Swapna said, “My statements have not changed between then and now. An investigation is on and it should be proper. If others are involved, the court and the probe team should hear their versions. The court should decide whether their degree of involvement is high or low,” she said.

Earlier, the customs probing the currency smuggling case had found that a bag full of currency was sent to Dubai for the CM in 2016 on Sivasankar’s instructions. The ED will use Swapna’s latest statement for its probe into the money laundering behind the gold smuggling incident.