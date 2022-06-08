STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold smuggling: Opposition asks Pinarayi to quit, seeks court-monitored probe

Oppn stands vindicated, says Satheesan | It is disgrace to democracy that Pinarayi is continuing in office: Sudhakaran

Published: 08th June 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Police use water cannons on Yuva Morcha activists who took out a march to the Secretariat on Tuesday seeking the chief minister’s resignation | Pics: Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The revelations by diplomatic channel gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan prompted the opposition UDF to intensity its attack against him. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Tuesday urged Pinarayi to step down from office and face the probe. Congress state president K Sudhakaran and former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the “biriyani vessels cannot shield the truth”.

Speaking to reporters, Satheesan said the statements given by Swapna before the customs last year and also before the court under CrPC Section 164 on Tuesday are the same. “The probe was stalled soon after her statement before the customs because of the unholy nexus between the CPM and BJP. Following the latest revelations by Swapna, a detailed probe needs to be carried out under the supervision of the court.

The Opposition stands vindicated now as we had been asking repeatedly how the central investigating agency could stop its probe abruptly,” said Satheesan. In the evening, Youth Congress and Muslim League members took out protest marches to the Secretariat and burnt the CM in effigy. There was mild tension as a group of protestors tried to breach barricades put up by the police. Pinarayi who reached the capital from Kannur in the evening was provided additional security at the airport. Accompanied by a large convoy of security officials, the CM proceeded to his official residence.

CM SHOULD RESIGN: K SUDHAKARAN
KANNUR: “It is a disgrace to democracy that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is continuing in office. If there is an iota of self-respect, he should resign and show democratic wisdom, guts and righteousness,” said state Congress president K Sudhakaran. While speaking to reporters in Kannur on Tuesday, he said that Swapna’s revelation regarding the role of CM and his family members in the gold smuggling is an insult to democracy.  Congress demands a judicial or CBI inquiry under the supervision of the court. “The investigation of ED is not transparent. Its investigation is being scuttled as there is a secret understanding between the central and state government,” he said.  

