STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala looks for new trains as railway time table committee meets Wednesday

With the doubling of T’Puram-M’luru track via Kottayam, running time of trains can be reduced

Published: 08th June 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the Time Table Committee (TTC) of the Indian Railways scheduled to meet on Wednesday in Bengaluru, Kerala pins its hope on fast-tracking the time schedule of trains and approving the request for new trains through the completely electrified double-line tracks in the state.

The meeting assumes importance for Kerala as it is the first meeting of the TTC after the state completed electrification and double-line work on the 633km stretch of Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru via Kottayam. In view of the completion of track doubling work, the running time of trains can be cut short to a good extent as there is no need to hold up the trains in stations for crossing. Moreover, with the clearing of traffic congestion on Ernakulam-Kayamkulam stretch via Kottayam, new trains can also be sanctioned on the route. The railway passengers also expect extension of some trains to Kottayam as the station has been developed with six platforms.

One of the major demands of passengers is the extension of Mumbai LTT-Ernakulam Duronto Express, Bangalore-Ernakulam Intercity and Karaikal-Ernakulam Tea Garden Express to Kottayam. They suggest that this can be made possible without any operational difficulty on the platform return basis for the time being. Apart from trains to Kottayam, Mumbai CST-Mangalore Jn Express can be extended to Kannur as well.

The Western India Passengers Association has already submitted a petition to the railway minister in this regard. The association has also sought the announcement of the first Vande Bharat Express of Southern Railway on the Kochuveli-Kannur route via Kottayam. The new trains on demand are Mumbai LTT-Kochuveli Daily via Kottayam; Kottayam-Coimbatore Intercity Daily; Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Shatabdi Express via Kottayam and Kochuveli-Nasik-Aurangabad-Jalna Biweekly Express.

“With six platforms, the Kottayam Terminus sanctioned by Mamata Banerjee in the Railway Budget 2011 has now become a reality. Although pit lines for maintenance are not ready in Kottayam, trains that run less than 2,000km in one direction can return from the station within two hours on a platform-return basis after cleaning. The objections raised by the Railways for years to allowing new trains have now become irrelevant,” said Thomas Simon, general secretary of Western India Passengers Association.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Indian Railways
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp