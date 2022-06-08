Kerala looks for new trains as railway time table committee meets Wednesday

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the Time Table Committee (TTC) of the Indian Railways scheduled to meet on Wednesday in Bengaluru, Kerala pins its hope on fast-tracking the time schedule of trains and approving the request for new trains through the completely electrified double-line tracks in the state.

The meeting assumes importance for Kerala as it is the first meeting of the TTC after the state completed electrification and double-line work on the 633km stretch of Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru via Kottayam. In view of the completion of track doubling work, the running time of trains can be cut short to a good extent as there is no need to hold up the trains in stations for crossing. Moreover, with the clearing of traffic congestion on Ernakulam-Kayamkulam stretch via Kottayam, new trains can also be sanctioned on the route. The railway passengers also expect extension of some trains to Kottayam as the station has been developed with six platforms.

One of the major demands of passengers is the extension of Mumbai LTT-Ernakulam Duronto Express, Bangalore-Ernakulam Intercity and Karaikal-Ernakulam Tea Garden Express to Kottayam. They suggest that this can be made possible without any operational difficulty on the platform return basis for the time being. Apart from trains to Kottayam, Mumbai CST-Mangalore Jn Express can be extended to Kannur as well.

The Western India Passengers Association has already submitted a petition to the railway minister in this regard. The association has also sought the announcement of the first Vande Bharat Express of Southern Railway on the Kochuveli-Kannur route via Kottayam. The new trains on demand are Mumbai LTT-Kochuveli Daily via Kottayam; Kottayam-Coimbatore Intercity Daily; Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Shatabdi Express via Kottayam and Kochuveli-Nasik-Aurangabad-Jalna Biweekly Express.

“With six platforms, the Kottayam Terminus sanctioned by Mamata Banerjee in the Railway Budget 2011 has now become a reality. Although pit lines for maintenance are not ready in Kottayam, trains that run less than 2,000km in one direction can return from the station within two hours on a platform-return basis after cleaning. The objections raised by the Railways for years to allowing new trains have now become irrelevant,” said Thomas Simon, general secretary of Western India Passengers Association.