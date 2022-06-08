STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Two more food safety labs will be ready soon: Veena George

Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said food safety inspections will continue in the state.

Published: 08th June 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said food safety inspections will continue in the state. “Inspections will not confine to incident-based ones and will be conducted frequently,” she said after inaugurating the seminar organised by the Food Safety Department to mark the World Food Safety Day observance. The minister said the public will have a facility to lodge food-related complaints online, along with photographs. 

All complaints will be examined. More food safety laboratories will be opened in the state. The work on the new labs in Pathanamthitta and Kannur will begin soon. At present, all districts have mobile labs. Besides, there are regional labs in three districts. The minister said cases of lifestyle diseases were on the rise in Kerala. The number of dialysis centres and transplantation centres is going up. Prevention of diseases has much relevance. 

Awareness should be created among people. People should ensure that the food they eat from home and outside is not adulterated. They should prefer food which would boost their health and immunity. Kerala is ranked first in the national health index. The state is striving to better its performance every year. The minister said people should also make interventions for food safety. The safe food campaign and enforcement drives of the Food Safety Department were successful, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veena George food safety
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp