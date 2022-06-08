Two more food safety labs will be ready soon: Veena George

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said food safety inspections will continue in the state. “Inspections will not confine to incident-based ones and will be conducted frequently,” she said after inaugurating the seminar organised by the Food Safety Department to mark the World Food Safety Day observance. The minister said the public will have a facility to lodge food-related complaints online, along with photographs.

All complaints will be examined. More food safety laboratories will be opened in the state. The work on the new labs in Pathanamthitta and Kannur will begin soon. At present, all districts have mobile labs. Besides, there are regional labs in three districts. The minister said cases of lifestyle diseases were on the rise in Kerala. The number of dialysis centres and transplantation centres is going up. Prevention of diseases has much relevance.

Awareness should be created among people. People should ensure that the food they eat from home and outside is not adulterated. They should prefer food which would boost their health and immunity. Kerala is ranked first in the national health index. The state is striving to better its performance every year. The minister said people should also make interventions for food safety. The safe food campaign and enforcement drives of the Food Safety Department were successful, she said.