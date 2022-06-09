STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPI criticises high-voltage campaign in Thrikkakara bypoll

The Left front’s high-voltage campaign in the Thrikkakara bypoll drew flak at the CPI state executive meeting on Wednesday.

Published: 09th June 2022 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left front’s high-voltage campaign in the Thrikkakara bypoll drew flak at the CPI state executive meeting on Wednesday. The LDF could have avoided such a major campaign led by the chief minister in a constituency which is a stronghold of UDF, felt the CPI. 

Some of those who spoke at the meeting pointed out that though the Left was able to poll 2,000 votes more than 2021, its vote share was less compared to 2011 and 2016.  “The Left should have approached the bypoll accepting the reality that it’s a UDF seat. There was no need to hold a campaign as if it was a do-or-die battle. The Left could have avoided the embarrassment after the chief minister had camped in the constituency for long,” said a source.  

It was only wishful thinking by the CPM leadership. In fact, there was no need for the chief minister to camp there or the entire brigade of MLAs and ministers doing house visits and campaigning. “It’s a known UDF stronghold. The attempt should have been to better its performance,” said a leader.

Besides, the undue prominence given to rebel Congress leader K V Thomas could have been avoided. “In fact, the K V Thomas factor helped the UDF to unite and fight. Why should the Left promote opportunists?” he asked. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI Thrikkakara bypoll
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp