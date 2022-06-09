CPI criticises high-voltage campaign in Thrikkakara bypoll

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left front’s high-voltage campaign in the Thrikkakara bypoll drew flak at the CPI state executive meeting on Wednesday. The LDF could have avoided such a major campaign led by the chief minister in a constituency which is a stronghold of UDF, felt the CPI.

Some of those who spoke at the meeting pointed out that though the Left was able to poll 2,000 votes more than 2021, its vote share was less compared to 2011 and 2016. “The Left should have approached the bypoll accepting the reality that it’s a UDF seat. There was no need to hold a campaign as if it was a do-or-die battle. The Left could have avoided the embarrassment after the chief minister had camped in the constituency for long,” said a source.

It was only wishful thinking by the CPM leadership. In fact, there was no need for the chief minister to camp there or the entire brigade of MLAs and ministers doing house visits and campaigning. “It’s a known UDF stronghold. The attempt should have been to better its performance,” said a leader.

Besides, the undue prominence given to rebel Congress leader K V Thomas could have been avoided. “In fact, the K V Thomas factor helped the UDF to unite and fight. Why should the Left promote opportunists?” he asked.