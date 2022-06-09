CPM mounts defence around Pinarayi, sees political conspiracy by BJP-led Centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sensing far-reaching consequences following the new revelations in the smuggling case, the CPM has mounted its defence around Chief Minister Pinarayi Vjiayan. Adding another dimension to the new developments, the CPM has pointed fingers at the BJP-led government at the Centre for targeting political opponents, as done elsewhere in the country, through the Enforcement Directorate.

A day after smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh alleged that the CM was directly involved in the case, the CPM reiterated a political conspiracy behind the move. Sources said the CPM foresees a targeted attempt by ED to zero in on Pinarayi, and even interrogate him based on the new revelations.

The CPM state secretariat, which discussed the issue, issued a detailed statement on Wednesday, accusing the Union government of using central agencies to further its own political motives.



“That’s how investigation into the smuggling case took a turn in the wrong direction,” said the CPM. “The same false allegations, which had been propagated for months using central agencies, are being circulated as secret statements by the accused,” it said.

The party alleged that when the investigation into the smuggling case pointed to the involvement of BJP leaders, some scripted stories started appearing in the media. Attempts were even made to lead the probe agencies in that direction. Not only that, some officials were even transferred in Kerala. At that stage itself, Swapna had revealed that she was under pressure to name the CM. It shows that right from the beginning, there had been attempts to use the case for political interests,” the secretariat said.