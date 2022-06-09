STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala govt revives judicial panel to probe ED’s activities

However, Wednesday's cabinet meeting took up this as an agenda item and decided to extend its tenure for six months with retrospective effect from May 7.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet on Wednesday decided to revive Justice VK Mohanan commission, originally appointed in March 2021 to probe the transgressions in investigation taken up by central agencies in the state. The decision of the cabinet came hours after Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the gold smuggling case, made serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and family members.

The functioning of the commission was stayed by the High Court in August last year as the enforcement directorate approached it with a petition saying that the appointment of the single-member judicial commission was for creating hurdles on the way of the agency’s investigation in the gold smuggling case. 
As the state couldn’t get the stay vacated, the one-year tenure of the commission that had been tasked with probing the investigation by multiple central agencies since July 2020 came to an end on May 7. 

However, Wednesday’s cabinet meeting took up this as an agenda item and decided to extend its tenure for six months with retrospective effect from May 7. Sources said the decision was taken based on the recent developments in the case as the government believes that there is a larger agenda involving the agencies behind the recent revelations. 

TAGS
Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan Swapna Suresh gold smuggling Enforcement Directorate
