College students in Kerala to maintain, promote tourist spots

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tourism and higher education departments on Thursday unveiled an ambitious initiative that would task college students with the upkeep of select tourist destinations while also using their talents to promote the spots to a wider audience. The departments plan to achieve this through tourism clubs. Twenty-five clubs, each having maximum 50 members, would be formed in the first phase. Each club will be assigned a tourism spot.

At a joint press conference Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas and Higher Education Minster R Bindu said members of the clubs will also ensure the hygiene of the property assigned to them. They exuded confidence that the clubs will pave the way for new tourism trends and spark an interest in travelling among students.

“The plan also includes identifying future tourism professionals among students who can help market the destinations on social media. There are good bloggers among students and their talent can be leveraged for featuring our tourism attractions before a wider audience,” Riyas said.

He said the youngsters can also work as part-time tourism guides. Cultural interactions and workshops will be conducted in association with foreign universities to hone their skills, he said. Bindu said the initiative will encourage students to identify new tourism products and spots and contribute to the sector’s growth.

inauguration soon

All tourism club members will have same uniform and ID cards. Certificates will be given jointly by tourism & higher education departments

State-level inauguration of initiative and selection of first 25 clubs is expected soon.

A calendar on the clubs’ activities planned this year will be released. Clubs with outstanding performances will be considered for awards.