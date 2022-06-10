Ex-scribe Shaj Kiran denies threatening Swapna Suresh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Shaj Kiran, who was a journalist with Malayalam news channels till 2016 and is now a real estate agent, has refuted Swapna Suresh’s allegation that he threatened her after she gave a confidential statement saying that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family were involved in the gold smuggling case. Shaj told reporters in Kochi on Thursday that Swapna is his close friend.

“I speak to Swapna on phone daily. We became friends after I was assigned to sell a plot belonging to Swapna in Thiruvananthapuram. After the vigilance team took Sarith into custody on Wednesday, she contacted me and sought help. As requested by her, I went to Palakkad to meet her. I was at Swapna’s office from 1pm to 6pm,” he said.

Shaj admitted that he warned Swapna about the consequences of her giving the statement.



“It is normal that there will be consequences after such a move. I stopped after Sarith and Swapna said that nobody forced her to give a confidential statement. I have no connection with CPM or any political party. I haven’t seen Pinarayi Vijayan after ending my journalistic career. I don’t believe that the Swapna I know will raise such an allegation against me,” he said.