Father-son duo electrocuted to death in coconut plucking accident near Kerala's Vizhinjam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A father and son were electrocuted after the iron rod that was used for plucking coconuts came into contact with the 11 KV electric line at Chowara near Vizhinjam on Friday. The deceased are Appukuttan, 65 and his son Renil, 36 of Puthuval Veedu, Somatheeram Road, Chowara.

The Vizhinjam police have registered a case as per section 174 (unnatural death) of the Indian Penal Code. According to the police, the incident took place around 9.30 am when Appukuttan and Renil were on the terrace of their house to pluck coconuts from the tree.

They used a long iron rod with a machete placed on the edge. When they tried to lift the rod to pull off the coconuts, the rod touched the electric line and both of them suffered electric shock. They died on the spot.

The family members came to know about the incident after a big electric spark with a loud sound was heard. Following this, the police rushed to the spot and alerted the KSEB officials to switch off the power for shifting the bodies.

The bodies have been shifted to the morgue of the medical college hospital after an inquest, the police said.