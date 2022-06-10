Gold smuggling: ED yet to finish probe, must take blame for current confusion

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money trail in the case related to the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel at the Thiruvananthapuram airport two years ago, has to take some blame as it is yet to complete the investigation against the people who funded for the smuggling and the others who are directly involved in the incident.

While the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the customs had completed the investigation and filed chargesheets in their respective courts against more than 20 persons, the ED probe revolved around Swapna, Sarith P S, Sandeep Nair and former principal secretary M Sivasankar.

Apart from Sarith and Swapna, Ramees K T and 17 others too were handed chargesheets by the NIA. These persons were included in the prosecution complaint (equivalent to chargesheet) filed by the customs at the economic offences court here this year. ED had filed two prosecution complaints against Sarith, Swapna, Sandeep and Sivasankar at the special court for prevention of money laundering in Kochi in 2020. Lawyer Nireesh Mathew, who represented some of the accused persons chargesheeted by the NIA and the customs, said he has no information on whether his clients are accused in the ED case. “We have not received any information in this regard though two years have passed since the case was registered. The accused persons I represent haven’t been questioned by the ED until now,” he said.

The NIA and the customs investigation claimed Ramees was the mastermind behind the gold smuggling, but the ED is yet to file a prosecution complaint against him. Apart from him, several other accused persons had invested lakhs of rupees to procure gold from Dubai. The fund collected were channelled abroad as hawala money. The ED is yet to file a prosecution complaint against these persons. The agency did not arrest them either. ED had attached the properties of Swapna, Sarith, Sandeep and Sivasankar temporarily, but it is yet to take a similar step against others involved in the gold smuggling.

ED officials said the probe is on. “The arrest of other persons involved in the case is not required as we have ample evidence against them. We have not concluded the investigation yet. If these persons are involved in money laundering, their properties will be attached. We will file a prosecution complaint against them later. Swapna, Sandeep, Sarith and Sivasankar were arrested because they were the key accused in the case,” an official said.

Mohammed Shafi P, Saidalavi E, Abdu P T, Sharafuddeen K T, Mohammed Shafeeq A, Hamzath Abdulsalam, Hamjad Ali K, Abdul Hameed and Aboobacker P (all residents of Malappuram); Samju T M, Jifsal C V, Muhammed Abdu Shameem K V and Shamshudeen (Kozhikode), Jalal A M, Rabins Hameed, Muhammedali Ebrahim and Muhammedali of Muvattpuzha are the others against whom chargesheet was filed at the NIA court in January 2021.

IS IT IDI AMIN’S RULE IN KERALA: CHENNITHALA

Kollam: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday came out against the state police. He asked whether it was the rule of Idi Amin in Kerala, as the police were filing cases against those who make allegations against the chief minister. He said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is misusing his power by directing the police to file cases under non-bailable sections and abducting people using vigilance for making statements against him.

Kidnapping people by the police is unheard of. Vigilance has no power to detain a person by themselves except in certain particular cases. Chennithala said that the chief minister is fond of yellow stones and gold biscuits. Chennithala demanded a fair probe into the allegations raised by Swapna Suresh against the CM and his family. Meanwhile, Youth Congress workers took out marches to the district collectorate in Kollam on Thursday.