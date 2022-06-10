Kozhikode: Man thrashes fuel pump worker, flees with Rs 50,000

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A burglar on Thursday decamped with cash worth around Rs 50,000 from a petrol station at Kottuli here after tying up the employee. The Medical College police probing the case are looking into possible involvement of vehicle thieves and interstate/ inter-district robbery gangs in the incident, which occurred at the HPCL outlet around 1.45 am. Police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident.

“The burglar is seen wearing a black-coloured outfit and he also sported a face mask of the same colour. He stormed inside the office of the petrol pump and attacked Mohammad Rafi of Velliparamba, the lone employee present there at the time. After grabbing money from the office, he is seen running away. He is also seen sprinkling chilli powder in the area in an apparent bid to destroy evidence,” said Medical College SHO Bennylalu M L.

An injured Rafi sought treatment for injuries sustained in the attack at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The investigation is being conducted on the basis of CCTV footage. Officers are also checking details of burglary gangs with the help of Cyber Cell. Though only one person is seen in the CCTV footage, involvement of more persons is suspected.

BURGLARS LOOT Rs 1.30 LAKH FROM PETROL PUMP AT CHERAI

Kochi: Burglars struck a petrol pump at Cherai under the rural police limits and decamped with Rs 1.30 lakh in the wee hours of Thursday. The police said the incident occurred at the petrol station situated on the main roadside at Cherai Junction. “The robbery came to light when the staff came to open the pump on Thursday morning.

The burglars managed to break open the lock of the office room. We are verifying the CCTV visuals,” said an officer with the Munambam police station. The police said petrol pumps in the state have become soft targets for burglars in the recent past, and data shows that an average of at least two cases are being reported from across the state per day. “In the latest incident, we suspect that the robbery might have been committed by a local person who has been familiar with the petrol pump,” the officer added.