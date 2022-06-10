STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kozhikode: Stalker attacks girl for rejecting proposal, slits own wrist

A 19-year-old college girl was attacked by a stalker in Nadapuram here after she rejected his love proposal on Thursday. 

Published: 10th June 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

For representational purpose only (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 19-year-old college girl was attacked by a stalker in Nadapuram here after she rejected his love proposal on Thursday. Naheema, a final year BCom student of HiTech Arts & Science College, Kallachi, was slashed with a bill hook by Rafnas Kunjabdullah, 22, of Muruvassery ward in Kunnummal grama panchayat. Her condition is serious, said doctors at Aster MIMS Hospital. 

Rafnas too tried to end his life by slitting his wrist, but was caught by locals. He was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and is under police observation.The incident took place around 2pm on the state highway in Perode. Naheema, a native of Perode in Thuneri grama panchayat, was returning home from college. 

“The accused slashed the nape of the victim’s neck. Witnesses said the duo had a quarrel before the attack. The girl was first taken to Nadapuram cooperative hospital and later shifted to Aster MIMS Hospital,” said ward member and Naheema’s neighbour Shahina P.

Nadapuram police registered an attempt to murder case against Rafnas under IPC Section 307. He works in a textile shop in Nadapuram. “As per preliminary information, the duo had studied in the same school. More details can be confirmed only after recording the victim’s statement,” said Nadapuram station house officer Faiz Ali.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kozhikode Stalker
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp