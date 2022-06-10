Kozhikode: Stalker attacks girl for rejecting proposal, slits own wrist

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 19-year-old college girl was attacked by a stalker in Nadapuram here after she rejected his love proposal on Thursday. Naheema, a final year BCom student of HiTech Arts & Science College, Kallachi, was slashed with a bill hook by Rafnas Kunjabdullah, 22, of Muruvassery ward in Kunnummal grama panchayat. Her condition is serious, said doctors at Aster MIMS Hospital.

Rafnas too tried to end his life by slitting his wrist, but was caught by locals. He was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and is under police observation.The incident took place around 2pm on the state highway in Perode. Naheema, a native of Perode in Thuneri grama panchayat, was returning home from college.

“The accused slashed the nape of the victim’s neck. Witnesses said the duo had a quarrel before the attack. The girl was first taken to Nadapuram cooperative hospital and later shifted to Aster MIMS Hospital,” said ward member and Naheema’s neighbour Shahina P.

Nadapuram police registered an attempt to murder case against Rafnas under IPC Section 307. He works in a textile shop in Nadapuram. “As per preliminary information, the duo had studied in the same school. More details can be confirmed only after recording the victim’s statement,” said Nadapuram station house officer Faiz Ali.