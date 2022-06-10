‘Messenger’ put pressure on me to withdraw statement: Swapna Suresh

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling case, said here on Thursday that she filed an anticipatory bail plea out of the fear of being harassed due to her disclosures. Addressing the media, she alleged that Shaj Kiran, an acquaintance who met her in Palakkad claiming to be a messenger of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had warned of police harassment if she did not withdraw her statement given in court under Section 164 of CrPC.

She said she feared torture if she were to be arrested. “The vigilance had behaved in a cinematic and high-handed style while picking up Sarith from his flat and it is only natural to fear the consequences,” Swapna said after the High Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea moved by P S Sarith and herself.She said, in her section 164 statement, she neither intended to defame anyone nor has she indulged in any conspiracy.

She said Kiran had asked her to withdraw her court statement and warned her two days ago that Sarith would be taken into custody. “And that is what happened. It was Shaj Kiran who informed me that vigilance officials had picked up Sarith from the flat. He also said that Sarith will be released within an hour,” she said.

Swapna admitted that Kiran was one of her good friends and confidants, a relationship that continued till Wednesday morning. “Kiran acted as a mediator. He repeatedly asked me to withdraw the 164 statement given to the court. He pressured me and tortured me psychologically from Wednesday afternoon to evening, and again on Thursday morning. Kiran said that one Nikesh Kumar would meet me and I should give my mobile phone to him. He said Nikesh Kumar was the ‘tongue and voice’ of the chief minister. Shaj wanted me to discuss the matter with him and withdraw the statement,” Swapna said.

During the course of the conversation between Swapna Suresh and Shaj Kiran, the ADGPs of law and order and vigilance were constantly in touch, she said. “They made 56 WhatsApp calls to Kiran’s phone and sought updates. But I don’t know any of the police officers personally,” she said.Swapna said she had acquainted Shaj Kiran through M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary in the chief minister’s office. Swapna said the voice clip of the conversation with Shaj Kiran is with the lawyer and it will be released on Friday, and everyone will be convinced of the negotiations that took place.