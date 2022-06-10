STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pocso info in syllabus: Kerala HC seeks govt’s view

The court observed that young children, irrespective of gender, indulged in such acts, unmindful of the drastic consequences awaiting them.

Published: 10th June 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has observed that there was an urgent need to create awareness among school children about heinous crimes, including rape, and sought the state government’s views on including provisions of the POCSO Act in the curriculum. Citing the “alarming rise” in the number of sexual offences committed on school children, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas said on Wednesday that in many cases, the perpetrators of the crime were either students or young persons and the alleged crime was a “result of relationships that went beyond platonic love” out of biological inquisitiveness of adolescence.

The court observed that young children, irrespective of gender, indulged in such acts, unmindful of the drastic consequences awaiting them. The amendments brought to the Indian Penal Code and the enactment of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, envisaged very harsh consequences for such offensive acts. Unfortunately, the statutes did not distinguish between the conservative concept of the term rape and the sexual interactions arising out of pure affection and biological changes, the court said. 

“The statutes did not contemplate the biological inquisitiveness of adolescence and treat all ‘intrusions’ on bodily autonomy, whether by consent or otherwise, as rape for a certain age group of victims,” observed the court. Unmindful of the consequences, teenagers and adolescents indulge in sexual relationships. By the time the children realise the consequences, it would be too late. A meaningful life could practically be snuffed out by an immature or negligent act arising out of human curiosity or biological cravings, which psychologists regard as natural, the court said.  However, the statutory diktat, on the scope and purport of the terms sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault and penetrative sexual assault apart from minimum punishments are most often unknown to the students and youths, the court observed.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court POCSO Act
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp