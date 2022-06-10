STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

President polls: Left parties for common Opposition candidate

With the presidential poll being billed as a prelude to the bigger battle in 2024, the Left parties have mooted the idea of the Opposition fielding a strong common candidate.

Published: 10th June 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the presidential poll being billed as a prelude to the bigger battle in 2024, the Left parties have mooted the idea of the Opposition fielding a strong common candidate. Both the CPM and the CPI have already conveyed their decision to others, including the Congress. With the Congress leadership too in favour of a consensus common candidate, the stage is set for the Opposition to field a common candidate to take on the ruling BJP front.

Discussions have already begun to zero in on such a candidate. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had called up CPI central secretariat member Binoy Viswam to consult him about a common candidate. “The CPI will support a commonly- agreeable candidate with secular credentials and progressive outlook,” said Binoy adding that Kharge replied that the Congress party too shared the same stance. “In the present complex political situation, such a commonly-agreeable candidate is the need of the hour.

We have shared this thought with other Opposition parties who have contacted us,” the Rajya Sabha MP told TNIE. The CPM leadership also supports the idea of fielding one candidate who’s acceptable to all parties. “There’s no point in the party fielding its own candidate. Talks have already begun to identify such a candidate, said sources. “The CPM has representation in a few state assemblies, including Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, in addition to Kerala. Though we can’t call it a major force, a collective fight will help to take on the BJP,” said a senior leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
President polls
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp