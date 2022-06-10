President polls: Left parties for common Opposition candidate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the presidential poll being billed as a prelude to the bigger battle in 2024, the Left parties have mooted the idea of the Opposition fielding a strong common candidate. Both the CPM and the CPI have already conveyed their decision to others, including the Congress. With the Congress leadership too in favour of a consensus common candidate, the stage is set for the Opposition to field a common candidate to take on the ruling BJP front.

Discussions have already begun to zero in on such a candidate. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had called up CPI central secretariat member Binoy Viswam to consult him about a common candidate. “The CPI will support a commonly- agreeable candidate with secular credentials and progressive outlook,” said Binoy adding that Kharge replied that the Congress party too shared the same stance. “In the present complex political situation, such a commonly-agreeable candidate is the need of the hour.

We have shared this thought with other Opposition parties who have contacted us,” the Rajya Sabha MP told TNIE. The CPM leadership also supports the idea of fielding one candidate who’s acceptable to all parties. “There’s no point in the party fielding its own candidate. Talks have already begun to identify such a candidate, said sources. “The CPM has representation in a few state assemblies, including Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, in addition to Kerala. Though we can’t call it a major force, a collective fight will help to take on the BJP,” said a senior leader.