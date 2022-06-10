Sun control film on vehicles: MVD to take strict action

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Is your car fitted with safety glazing material on the windscreen? If so, you will be slapped with a fine and will also be asked to remove it. The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has again launched a week-long drive against vehicle owners who use sun control films in their vehicles. The move came after a large number of people started using safety glazing material on their vehicles.

The confusion was created by Car Accessories Dealers and Distribution Federation that came up with a statement that an amended law permits use of plastic/safety glazing material on vehicles. Though the transport minister said that the use of such materials was not permissible in the state, several people started using it.

It is learnt that the minister issued an order to the transport commissioner to initiate action against such vehicles. As per the directive, over 1,500 cases were booked across the state on the first two days of the drive. A Motor Vehicle Inspector said the Central Motor Vehicle Rules clearly state that the front and rear safety glasses should be at least 70 per cent transparent and the side glasses should be 50 per cent transparent.