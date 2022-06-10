We don’t trust any agency, need Kerala HC-monitored probe: Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Thursday said the Congress did not trust either Central or state agencies investigating the revelations made by gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh. “A High Court monitored probe is needed to bring out the truth,” he said in an exclusive chat with TNIE as part of the Express Dialogues series in Kochi.

He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself had invited Central agencies to probe the case. “However, the agencies stopped the probe when it reached the CMO. After Swapna gave a confession statement under Section 108 of the Customs Act, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stopped the investigation,” he said. Satheesan also termed the allegations by Swapna that a bag of currency was sent to Dubai during the CM’s visit in 2016 as ‘serious’.

“The accused person has levelled a serious allegation. They are duty-bound to investigate it. They (the agencies) have to complete the investigation to bring out the truth and only a High Court-monitored probe can reveal it,” he said.