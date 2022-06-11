STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops being used to trap Swapna Suresh, says K Surendran

The role of CM and his family members is getting clear everyday, said Surendran.

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: All CPM sympathisers in police force are being used by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to trap Swapna Suresh, said BJP state president K Surendran. Speaking to reporters at Iritty after visiting Kottiyur temple on Friday, he said that the CM, who is facing sedition allegations in connection with the gold smuggling case, would be forced to resign from his post soon.

“The role of CM and his family members is getting clear everyday. The mental state of V D Satheesan, the leader of opposition, who keeps repeating the allegation that there is a secret understanding between CPM and BJP regarding the investigation, seems a bit abnormal,” said Surendran. “The politics of compromise was introduced by the party of Satheesan when they were ruling the nation. When the right time comes, the real culprits behind the crime would be arrested,” said Surendran. 

