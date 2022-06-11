STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold smuggling: Ajith Kumar removed as vigilance chief

Ajith Kumar has not been given any new post. He had taken over as vigilance chief in April, after having served as the transport commissioner. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s order, ADGP MR Ajith Kumar was removed from the post of vigilance chief on Friday. The decision comes in the wake of a controversy that the officer had been in touch with Shaj Kiran who had allegedly tried to compel gold-smuggling accused Swapna Suresh to withdraw her allegations against the CM. IG H Venkitesh will be given the charge of vigilance as a temporary arrangement. 

Ajith Kumar has not been given any new post. He had taken over as vigilance chief in April, after having served as the transport commissioner.  Earlier in the day, Shaj Kiran, a journalist-turned real estate agent, had said he had called Ajith Kumar regarding the case. The CM relied on an intelligence report that there was prima facie evidence to establish Ajith Kumar’s connection with Shaj Kiran, a source said.  

Vigilance sleuths’ act of taking gold-smuggling co-accused P S Sarith into custody from his flat in the guise of probing the Life Mission graft case soon after Swapna’s damaging revelations had also invited criticism. It is learnt the CM was unhappy over that development too.

