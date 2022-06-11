Government won’t bow down to any forces that act against people: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Countering the allegations and attack of the Opposition parties in view of fresh revelations of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday made it clear that the Government won’t bow down to any forces that act against the interests of the people. He was speaking after inaugurating the delegates meeting of the 56th annual state conference of Kerala

Gazetted Officers’ Association (KGOA) in Kottayam.

Stating that the LDF and the Government have full trust in the people, Pinarayi said the LDF was given continuation in power with increased strength of 91 to 99 members in the Assembly by the people to perform even better administration. “The govt won’t succumb to any forces that stand against the interest of the state. Any kind of ‘pippidi’ (tricks) won’t work here. If they think the government will be shaken in this melee, try to find others for the same,” Pinarayi said.

Pinarayi also launched a scathing attack against the media for the undue space given to the news against the govt. “Do you think a situation can be made in which people watch the govt with disdain by creating an illusion? You must think whether it is proper for your credibility. You should check your own faults.

Nobody will come to correct you. But you should understand it is high time you should take retrospection,” he added.

“We have trust in people, who are the judges of all. They are supporting the LDF govt in a good manner. In such a situation we will go ahead with our work for the state with more strength,” he added.

Earlier, Kottayam was in a security blanket in view of the arrival of the Chief Minister to the district. Testing the patience of the people, the police had closed all the arterial and interior roads from Nattakom Guest House to Kottayam town around one and half hours before his arrival. Meanwhile, activists of

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) waved black flags at the Chief Minister at Nagampadam on his way to Kochi after attending the function. Police arrested as many as six activities including its district president Chintu Kurien Joy in connection with the incident.

