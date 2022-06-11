STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala man shells out Rs 1.53 lakh to get fancy number

There have always been people who go for fancy vehicle registration numbers even if the cost is way too high.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: There have always been people who go for fancy vehicle registration numbers even if the cost is way too high. However, Muhammad Nashih E K, a native of Balussery in Kozhikode, surprised everyone by placing a bid of Rs 1.53 lakh to get ‘KL-77 7777’ for his scooter which cost him only Rs 72,000. Muhammad is into real estate and second-hand vehicle broking.

“I have always been crazy about my fancy numbers. I don’t bother about the amount spent for getting my favourite number for the vehicle I own,” said Muhammad. According to him, ‘7777’ is one of his favourite numbers. “When the number was notified for bidding, I decided to win it at any cost,” said Muhammad.

Asked about spending Rs 1.53 lakh for the number for his two-wheeler, Muhammad said, “I am not crazy about luxury cars or super bikes. I actually wanted to place my favourite number on the vehicle I use. Besides, I don’t have a car.” The fancy number bought by Muhammad was part of an online auction conducted by the Perambra sub-RTO which is under Vadakara RTO. It is the highest amount a person has spent for a fancy number for a two-wheeler in the sub-RTO’s auctions.

