Kerala man shells out Rs 1.53 lakh to get fancy number

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: There have always been people who go for fancy vehicle registration numbers even if the cost is way too high. However, Muhammad Nashih E K, a native of Balussery in Kozhikode, surprised everyone by placing a bid of Rs 1.53 lakh to get ‘KL-77 7777’ for his scooter which cost him only Rs 72,000. Muhammad is into real estate and second-hand vehicle broking.

“I have always been crazy about my fancy numbers. I don’t bother about the amount spent for getting my favourite number for the vehicle I own,” said Muhammad. According to him, ‘7777’ is one of his favourite numbers. “When the number was notified for bidding, I decided to win it at any cost,” said Muhammad.

Asked about spending Rs 1.53 lakh for the number for his two-wheeler, Muhammad said, “I am not crazy about luxury cars or super bikes. I actually wanted to place my favourite number on the vehicle I use. Besides, I don’t have a car.” The fancy number bought by Muhammad was part of an online auction conducted by the Perambra sub-RTO which is under Vadakara RTO. It is the highest amount a person has spent for a fancy number for a two-wheeler in the sub-RTO’s auctions.