Officials on toes as many yet to claim Rs 50,000 Covid assistance in Kerala

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The revenue department wants to disburse it. However, over 2,000 families of Covid victims in the state are yet to apply for the ex gratia aid of Rs 50,000 announced by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Reason: The reluctance of well-to-do families to apply for the compensation, said a source in the department.

With the Supreme Court’s 90-day deadline for the families to apply for the compensation set to end on June 30, the department has launched yet another drive to urge kin of Covid victims to avail the aid. The state reported 69,829 Covid deaths till June 9. There were 67,913 Covid deaths till March 31. The applications for the rest have to be submitted before June 30 in the usual case. However, the department has received just 66,127 claims, of which 8,322 are disputed.

The revenue department source said the families that haven’t applied yet make village officers visit their houses multiple times to give consent for the application. “The officers fill the forms and ask families to sign. Some very rich families are still not interested,” said the source. The NDMA had announced the ex gratia aid of `50,000 following the SC’s intervention last year. In April this year, the court had set a 90-day deadline to apply for the aid for Covid deaths that occurred after March 20.

‘Lack of consensus delaying approval of applications’

In December 2021, the SC had pulled up the revenue department for the slow pace of the distribution of aid and also directed the state government to send village officers to victims’ houses for speeding up the application process. “The families can easily apply online. While some are not interested, some applications have been delayed as there is no consensus among relatives on who should get the money,” said a village officer in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The government decided to increase the number of processed applications by allowing relatives to apply separately if there is lack of consensus among them. We distribute a share of the aid to the one who applies instead of waiting for a joint application,” said the source. Internal medicine specialist and public health activist Dr N M Arun said it was unlikely so many people would be uninterested in applying for the aid. “Many families would not be filing applications on time. For instance, those children employed abroad might be reluctant to go through the entire process of claiming compensation if one of their parents die of Covid,” he said.

Claim stats

Total deaths: 69,829

Claims received: 66,127

Claims approved: 63,444

Disputes: 8,322

Rejected claims: 942