After a night, Kerala toddler ‘returns’ safely

Published: 12th June 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy spending the whole night in a remote corner of a rubber plantation, and not being disturbed by heavy rain or darkness, may sound a superhuman act or a providential gesture. Toddler Mohammed Farhan, son of Ansari and Fathima, of Thadikkadu, near Anchal, went mysteriously missing from his home by 5.30pm on Friday and was found from the nearby rubber plantation by 7.15am on Saturday.

There was a coordinated search by police, fire force and local people who examined every nook and corner of the plantation near the boy’s home till Friday midnight. None of them could trace the boy and on Saturday morning Sunil, who taps the rubber there, found the boy on the ground, near a rubber tree. There were minor bruises on his body, smeared with mud. Later, doctors at taluk hospital, Punalur, examined the boy and certified that his health is fine.

Farhan’s mother, Fathima found their kid missing by 5.30pm when she returned with her elder kid from the plantation to home. She heard the child crying briefly but there was no sound afterwards. Fathima soon informed her relatives and the Anchal police. Following this, police, fire force and local people conducted an extensive search at night. After the disappearance of the child, wells and rubber plantations in the area were examined but he could not be found as heavy rain halted the search operations.

Police said they would look into whether the child was abducted by anyone.  “The child was found 300 m away from the residence at the rubber plantation. The place behind the house is a secluded area. The child was found calm and there were some minor bruises on his body. The medical examination conducted on him found that he is completely safe. However, a probe is on to check whether the kid was abducted or not,” said K G Gopakumar, inspector of police, Anchal.Local people strongly suspect that there was an abduction bid involved. The boy’s father Ansari is an expatriate.

