Children’s writer Vimala Menon passes away

Vimala Menon, noted children’s writer, died at a private hospital at Murinjapalam here due to pneumonia late on Saturday evening.

Published: 12th June 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vimala Menon, noted children’s writer, died at a private hospital at Murinjapalam here due to pneumonia late on Saturday evening. She was 76. She was not keeping good health for quite sometime.

North Paravoor native Vimala Menon was the recipient of the state award for the best children’s literature. She had served as the principal of Kerala State Jawahar Balabhavan and Trivandrum Special Buds School. She served for 21 years at Cheshire Homes India, Thiruvananthapuram unit chapter as secretary.

Her parents Raghava Panicker and Bhanumathy, and husband U G Menon, a fine arts expert and also an architect, had predeceased her.   She is survived by children, Shyam (freelance journalist) and Yamuna (Chennai). Funeral will be held at Santhikavadam on Sunday  at 3 pm. Her notable works include Orazcha, Panchatantram, Pirannaal Sammanam, Mannamkattayum Kareelayum, Olichottam, Sooryane Valam Vecha Penkutty, among others.

